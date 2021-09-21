Spurs one of three Premier League sides continuing to scout West Ham attacker

According to recent reports, following an impressive start to the new 2021-22 season, West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen is a man in demand.

That’s according to a recent report from The Independent, who claims Bowen is being watched by as many as three top Premier League sides.

Bowen, 24, joined the Hammers in January 2020 following a £19.2m move from Championship side Hull City.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the talented attacker has gone on to feature in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 20 goals, along the way.

MORE: Chelsea tried to sign PSG star for eye-watering £85m during summer window

However, despite recently penning a five-and-a-half year-long deal with West Ham (BBC), it has been reported that a trio of clubs, including Spurs, Liverpool and Leicester City are all keen to lure the Englishman away from the London Stadium.

Bowen could pose as an ideal signing for any of the above clubs – the 24-year-old is quick, physically strong and extremely direct.

Not only has Bowen proven he is capable of performing on England’s biggest stage, he is still young with his peak years well ahead of him.

However, West Ham isn’t known for their willingness to offload their best players on the cheap with recent reports linking the likes of Declan Rice to Manchester United for a whopping £100m testimony to the strict economic policies put in place by the club’s owners.