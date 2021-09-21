Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists he’d sign Raheem Sterling “tomorrow” if he was Liverpool.

The Manchester City forward doesn’t have too many friends at Anfield after his controversial move from Liverpool to City back in 2015, but there’s no doubt he remains a top player who could perhaps be an upgrade on the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino right now.

Ferdinand is surprised to see Sterling fall out of favour under Pep Guardiola, and he told Vibe with Five in the video below that he expects clubs will be looking at the England international’s situation, mentioning Liverpool in particular as someone who should be trying to snap him up…

It remains to be seen how realistic a second spell for Sterling at LFC is, but it definitely seems like he has to consider walking away from the Etihad Stadium after recent developments.

And why not link up with Jurgen Klopp? The German tactician has turned Liverpool into a force again, unlike when Sterling was still at the club.