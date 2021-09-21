(Video) Takumi Minamino gives Liverpool early lead over Norwich City with smart swivel and finish from close-range

Liverpool have taken an early lead over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup through Takumi Minamino.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were unable to win domestic silverware of any kind last time around. The German will be hoping to rectify that this campaign.

While the League Cup is hardly the most prestigious competition on the calendar, interrupting Manchester City’s period of dominance would be quite the statement.

The Reds have a long way to go before they can start thinking about that, but they’re off to a flyer tonight.

Liverpool have taken a very early lead at Carrow Road after Takumi Minamino found the back of the net.

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Liverpool (Minamino, 4) The ball falls to Minamino in the box and he strikes under the goalkeeper from five yards out to put Liverpool in front! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event pic.twitter.com/IXfBlnls0s — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 21, 2021

Norwich 0 – [1] Liverpool – Takumi Minamino 4′ pic.twitter.com/jt63yj8Du9 — LastMinuteFootball (@last_football) September 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s not the best goal that Minamino will ever score, nor will it be enough to earn him a spot in Liverpool’s all-star attacking force.

He did, however, show great instincts by lingering in that position around the back post where so many goals are scored.

All he can do is seize is opportunities on the rare occasion that they’re given to him, and he appears intent on doing that this evening against Norwich.