It’s unlikely to be too long before we hear the familiar refrain of ‘Wright, Wright, Wright’ on the terraces, with a slight twist.

Ian Wright’s grandson, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, son of former Man City star, Shaun, is making his way in the game at Championship side, Stoke City.

His lineage ensures that he has pedigree, and if his attacking prowess matches that of his grandad, it surely won’t be too long before he’s snapped up by a Premier League outfit.

Just this past weekend, D’Margio scored his first goal, the Mirror reporting that he found the net in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle United.

MORE: Salah’s worrying habit

It will hopefully be the first of many for a player that turns 20 this coming Friday.

However, there’s likely to be huge pressure on his shoulders to deliver on a regular basis, purely because of who his dad and grandad are.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms one of Man Utd’s starters to face West Ham Approach made: Barcelona contact Manchester United over surprise transfer Raphael Varane urges contract rebel to stay at Manchester United

The mental strength required will arguably be as much of a test for him as his potency on the pitch.