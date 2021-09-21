Thomas Tuchel has revealed an injury blow for Chelsea ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa.

The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season, sitting atop the Premier League table after five games, also winning their Champions League opener.

They are now preparing to kick off their Carabao Cup campaign against Premier League rivals Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

But ahead of that game, the Blues have been dealt an injury blow in the form of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy missed the weekend’s win over Tottenham having picked up an injury late in the day, and Tuchel has now confirmed he will not recover.

“Yes there will be some changes because we can give important minutes to guys who are missing them at the moment,” he said in his pre-match press conference, as streamed live.

“Edou Mendy will not be fit. We hope to have him in individual training on Wednesday then group training on Thursday.”

Mendy may have missed out anyway given Kepa Arrizabalaga was likely to be used as the cup keeper, but the Frenchman still faces a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s key Premier League clash with Manchester City,

“Actually I think it is possible but it is a race against time,” Tuchel added.