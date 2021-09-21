Thomas Tuchel has defended Marcos Alonso over his decision to stop taking the knee.

Premier League players have continued to take the knee ahead of kick-off in games this season, something that was started last term.

The action is indented to back the fight against racism, but while Alonso claims he is part of that fight, he no longer wants to take the knee because he feels the action is ‘losing a bit of strength’.

Instead, he is going to point to the ‘No to racism’ badge which is on every Premier League shirt while standing.

On the back of that revelation, Tuchel was asked about what he thought of the defender’s stance.

And he backed his defender, reassured that the Spaniard is ‘1000% committed’ against racism.

“It’s not a discussion within the group but of course if a player takes a decision like this, we are not in a bubble of course,” he said in his press conference, as streamed live.

“I trust him 1000% that he is committed against racism. There is no question about it. We are all against it.

“Marcos took his decision, and it’s a decision we accept. He gave his reasons and from here, the discussion can end, or can go on in a productive way to do more.

“Once you do a gesture, everybody does it, it becomes normal. Maybe it lowers the effect of it. If this is [Marcos’] point, I can see it.

“We can discuss. He is pretty aware of it. He’s experienced and responsible enough. Being against racism should be normal.

“I understand that Marcos thinks there is more to do, this is right. We need to use the platform and possibilities we have together, performances together, by living by example.”

It remains to be seen how Alonso’s stance will be greeted, though we could find out on Wednesday night when Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Alonso will be in contention to play in the game, and if not, it is likely he will play against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.