“He’s a great player” – Raphael Varane confident of developing strong connection with Man Utd team-mate

Manchester United summer signing Raphael Varane has opened up about his time so far playing defence with Harry Maguire.

Speaking to Norwegian TV channel TV2, Varane said: “He’s a great player.

“On the field, we are still working to get to know each other better. We try to talk so that we can understand each other even better.”

The pair have so far started three matches together, keeping one clean sheet, and will be eager to rack up as many as they can as the season goes on.

He added: “It’s understandable that we need some time for things to be automated, but that’s going to happen because the defence is made up of quality players who have qualities that complement each other.

“I think we will gradually develop a better understanding and a better partnership, which in turn will allow us to perform and compete at our maximum level.”

Raphael Varane vs West Ham: 4/4 aerial duels won

4/4 ground duels won

94% pass accuracy

4 clearances An unlucky deflection overshadowed a monsterclass performance pic.twitter.com/KMCXDY58Il — ?™? (@RealistGlizzy) September 19, 2021

The 28-year-old French centre-back joined Manchester United this summer for a reported fee of £41m including add-ons.

Varane has spent the last ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid, winning 18 trophies in that time, including four Champions Leagues.

In the majority of that time Varane was partnered with legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos, who also left the club this summer, joining PSG on a free transfer as the Parisians continue their quest for Champions League glory.

The pair formed a rock-solid foundation for Madrid to achieve success, and fans of Manchester United will be hoping that Varane can craft out a similar foundation with Harry Maguire as The Red Devils hunt for their first silverware since 2017 and a first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.