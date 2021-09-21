Raphael Varane urges contract rebel to stay at Manchester United

Raphael Varane has urged teammate Paul Pogba to sign a contract extension at Manchester United.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcasters TV2, Varane said: “Of course it’s his decision, but of course I hope he stays here for a long time.

“He is a fantastic player, so I certainly hope he stays.”

The 28-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the club are keen to extend his stay, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has continued to fan the flames of uncertainty.

See below what he said recently to Rai Sport about Pogba’s future, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter…

Mino Raiola to Rai Sport: “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man Utd and we’ll see what happens. Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes – but it also depends on Juventus plans”. ? @CorSport #MUFC #Juve pic.twitter.com/dQvi8ckDGY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2021

Varane and Pogba were part of the side that went on the win the 2018 World Cup, with Pogba scoring a goal in the final and being one of the best players at the tournament.

In his interview, Varane also spoke about his decision to join Manchester United, and the part Pogba played in that decision.

He said: “he didn’t have to convince me that I was going to come here, but I have talked to him about the club to find out what it is like to be here from day to day.

“It was important for me to hear his opinions and thoughts about the club, the team and their ambitions.”

Pogba and Varane have both started the season well together, with the former assisting a record-breaking seven goals in his opening four matches, with his first blank coming against a tough West Ham team.

Meanwhile, Varane has also helped to sure up the defence, contributing with nine blocks, four tackles, four interceptions and 13 clearances so far.

Varane, who won 18 trophies during his time at Real Madrid, will be hoping to add to his silverware collection with Manchester United and help The Red Devils win their first silverware since 2017.