Decades before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rewrote the footballing history books, Jimmy Greaves was in his pomp.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham striker retired 50 years ago in 1971, but his English top-flight scoring record of 357 goals still stands today.

He was one of the greatest strikers to have ever played the game, and talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, himself a former Chelsea and Spurs player, is in no doubt as to Greaves’ place in the pantheon of greats.

