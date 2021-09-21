Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly reluctant to sign a new contract with the club unless his deal includes a release clause of around €80million.

The Serbia international looks an exciting young talent after really catching the eye in Serie A last season with 21 goals in 37 games, and he’s started this term with five goals in five appearances in all competitions.

It’s clear Vlahovic has immense potential and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the move soon after Gianluca Di Marzio reported he had potential suitors in the form of both Tottenham and Arsenal over the summer.

Now the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, states that Vlahovic is not keen on committing his future to his current club unless they include the option of a buy-out clause.

The report suggests the 21-year-old would like the option of being able to leave Fiorentina if clubs offer around €80million for his services.

It remains to be seen if Spurs or Arsenal would be willing to pay that kind of money for Vlahovic, but it could end up being a very sound investment.

Both north London giants have their issues up front at the moment, with Harry Kane seeming unsettled at Tottenham and losing form as a result, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also not been at his best for Arsenal for some time now.

The Gunners have been in serious decline in recent years and a statement signing like Vlahovic could be key to getting the club back to where they want to be.