Things couldn’t really be going much better domestically for Manchester United at present, with the Red Devils sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League only by virtue of have a slight worse goal difference than both Liverpool and Chelsea.

All three teams are on 13 points, and, so far, the trio appear to be the teams to beat this season.

To that end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be well within his rights to stick with what has been a successful starting XI.

However, should he do just that, it spells problems for one particular United star.

That’s because, in what will soon be a World Cup year, Donny van de Beek needs to be playing regular matches.

The youngster was one of the mainstays of Erik ten Hag’s wonderful Ajax side, but since his move to Old Trafford, his career has stalled.

Now, pundit Don Hutchison believes it’s time for the player to force his exit.

“I think if you’re Donny van de Beek now, you’ve got to have the conversation with your agent, who’s then gonna have the conversation with the manager, chief executive because you’ve got a World Cup coming up in 18 months time,” he said to Radio Five Live cited by the Daily Mail.

“He cannot afford just to be sitting on that bench, playing in the League Cup midweeks and playing odd minutes and getting brought on and getting taken off.

“If I’m gonna Donny van de Beek I need to move on from Manchester United.”

The problem for van de Beek is that the players Solskjaer has in front of him are all performing.

When the Dutchman has been handed opportunities, he simply hasn’t taken them, and that’s hardly the manager’s fault.