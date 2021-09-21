Xavi “preparing” to succeed Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, former teammate claims

Andres Iniesta has claimed that former Barcelona midfield teammate Xavi is already preparing to take charge of the Catalan giants.

Barca are a club in dismay. Ronald Koeman has been unable to steady the ship following the disastrous summer which unfolded.

The Spanish giants look to have little chance of challenging for La Liga this term, which will see Koeman fall short of what is ordinarily considered the bare minimum.

Pressure is fast ramping up on Koeman, who will be wary that Joan Laporta could pull the plug on his tenure at any moment.

Who would be Laporta’s first-choice to succeed Koeman remains to be seen, but Andres Iniesta has been discussing a man who undoubtedly WILL be considered – Xavi.

Iniesta is quoted by SPORT saying:

“If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench.”

“Above all because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge.”

All of Xavi’s superb work with Al Sadd has been in preparation for eventually taking charge at the Nou Camp.

Whether he feels ready to step in this early in his managerial career, and with the season already underway, is something that only he could tell you…