60-year-old vice president of Suriname Ronnie Brunswijk takes the pitch for CONCACAF fixture

The football television series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ is taking over by storm, but if anyone wants to create another football show, the plot took place in CONCACAF.

What can only be described as something from a comedy show came to reality during a CONCACAF League fixture between Inter Moengotapoe and C.D. Olimpia.

Ronnie Brunswijk, the 60-year-old vice president of Suriname, also serves as the team president of Inter, decided to take the pitch Tuesday night, playing 54 minutes before being substituted out.

So…the Vice President of Suriname, who is 60 years old, is PLAYING in Concacaf League against Olimpia tonight, captaining the team he owns. pic.twitter.com/Ktij4FiOoZ — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) September 21, 2021

This situation isn’t the first time Brunswijk takes the pitch as he previously played for the club, but the fixture against Olimpia marked his return from retirement.

Brunswijk would see his squad lose 6-0, and there are no further details as to how he performed, but a broadcaster during the game stated that the fixture can now be 11 versus 11, so that might be an indicator of how the former rebel leader’s night went.