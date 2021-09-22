(Videos) All-angle fan-footage of Alexandre Lacazette giving Arsenal the lead over Wimbledon

Arsenal have taken the lead early on against Wimbledon through Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is by no means a sure starter for Arsenal nowadays. With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, you wonder if his time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Still, there’s plenty of minutes on offer this campaign and Mikel Arteta does like to call upon the Frenchman when necessary, as he did tonight with Arsenal meeting Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

That decision from Arteta has been justified almost immediately, with Lacazette finding the back of the net from the penalty spot with just 11 minutes on the clock.

Arsenal, after a sorry start to the season, have recorded back-to-back victories over Norwich City and Burnley, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

While neither of them, nor Wimbledon, are particularly esteemed opposition, winning is a habit and it’s a habit that Arsenal need to get into.

A thumping of Wimbledon this evening would do them absolutely no harm at all.