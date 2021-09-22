Manchester United are reportedly open to selling Anthony Martial for around £40million as Barcelona emerge as potential transfer suitors for the out-of-form Frenchman.

Martial has looked out of sorts for a while now, having never really been a consistent enough performer for any period in his time at Old Trafford, despite showing bags of potential when he first joined as a youngster.

The 25-year-old should now be at the peak of his powers, but the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer will surely limit his playing time, and Eurosport suggest he could be allowed to move on soon.

Barcelona would be an interesting move for him, as the style of play in La Liga might actually prove a better fit than the more fast paced and physically demanding English game.

Still, with Barca losing Lionel Messi in the summer, it’s a surprise they’re not aiming a little higher as they look for new signings up front, with Martial looking a long way off being good enough to get the Catalan giants back to where they want to be.