Reported Arsenal transfer target signs new long-term contract with current club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Reported Arsenal target Glen Kamara has extended his contract with Rangers until 2025, the club have announced.

Kamara, who played for the Arsenal youth sides for several years after the Gunners poached him from Southend United, was forced to leave the Emirates in search of first-team football in Scotland.

A successful stint at Dundee convinced Rangers to make their move to sign the midfielder, with Kamara going on to establish himself as one of the best players in the country during the Scottish giants’ resurgence.

He has now been rewarded with a new contract. Rangers took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the Finland international had agreed a deal which will run until the summer of 2025.

MORE: Arsenal set to rival West ham in January move for Real Madrid flop

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool one of three clubs keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder
Chelsea identify two potential transfer targets for summer of 2022
Premier League teams to trial safe standing areas from 2022

This comes after Football Insider reported earlier in the year that Arsenal had firmed up their interest in re-signing Kamara from Rangers as Mikel Arteta looked to strengthen his midfield.

The report claimed that Rangers were working on extending Kamara’s contract at the time, but Arsenal were thought to be keen on turning the 25-year-old’s head over a potential move to the Premier League.

It’s unclear whether Arsenal withdrew from the running or Kamara simply wasn’t interested, but ultimately he’s put pen-to-paper on a new deal with Rangers, rather than looking to return to North London.

More Stories Glen Kamara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.