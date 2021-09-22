Reported Arsenal transfer target signs new long-term contract with current club

Reported Arsenal target Glen Kamara has extended his contract with Rangers until 2025, the club have announced.

Kamara, who played for the Arsenal youth sides for several years after the Gunners poached him from Southend United, was forced to leave the Emirates in search of first-team football in Scotland.

A successful stint at Dundee convinced Rangers to make their move to sign the midfielder, with Kamara going on to establish himself as one of the best players in the country during the Scottish giants’ resurgence.

He has now been rewarded with a new contract. Rangers took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the Finland international had agreed a deal which will run until the summer of 2025.

? #Kamara2025#RangersFC are today delighted to announce midfielder @GlenKamara4 has agreed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 22, 2021

MORE: Arsenal set to rival West ham in January move for Real Madrid flop

This comes after Football Insider reported earlier in the year that Arsenal had firmed up their interest in re-signing Kamara from Rangers as Mikel Arteta looked to strengthen his midfield.

The report claimed that Rangers were working on extending Kamara’s contract at the time, but Arsenal were thought to be keen on turning the 25-year-old’s head over a potential move to the Premier League.

It’s unclear whether Arsenal withdrew from the running or Kamara simply wasn’t interested, but ultimately he’s put pen-to-paper on a new deal with Rangers, rather than looking to return to North London.