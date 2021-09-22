Arsenal are reportedly open to letting goalkeeper Bernd Leno leave the club in the January transfer window.

According to Eurosport, the 29-year-old is most keen to leave for a move back to the Bundesliga, where he previously shone for former club Bayer Leverkusen.

Leno initially looked a decent signing for Arsenal, but he hasn’t done quite enough to cement his status as number one, with Aaron Ramsdale now looking to be ahead of him in the pecking order after a summer move from Sheffield United.

This could see Leno offloaded by the Gunners once the transfer window opens again in January, and fans probably wouldn’t be too bothered about him leaving.

Ramsdale looks an upgrade as first choice ‘keeper, but it might also be a bit of a gamble to decide so quickly on making the slightly inexperienced 23-year-old their long-term number one.

It will be interesting to see which clubs show an interest in Leno after his slightly underwhelming spell at the Emirates Stadium.