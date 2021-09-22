Liverpool one of three clubs keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder

Three clubs are keeping tabs on Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

Asensio was previously considered one of the most promising young players at Real Madrid and in Spain. However, the midfielder has struggled to deliver on the potential he showed in his younger years.

Carlo Ancelotti has also struggled to find a place for Asensio in his starting eleven, with the now 25-year-old looking unlikely to play regular first-team football with the Italian at the helm.

As is stated in the report by Fichajes, Asensio COULD leave the Santiago Bernabeu. There is thought to be three teams keeping an eye on the situation, should he choose to do so.

As per the report, those teams are Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus. All three are understood to be interested in securing Asensio’s services, or so is claimed by Fichajes.

Liverpool have no dire need for Asensio, even with Harvey Elliott facing several months on the sidelines. AC Milan and Juventus, on the other hand, have previously shown willingness to feed off Real Madrid’s scraps.

That’s not a particularly kind way to refer to a player as talented as Asensio, but the fact of the matter is that he is no longer required by Los Blancos, who have a wealth of talent in his position.

Asensio really ought to end the chapter of his career in Madrid and move on to find greener pastures elsewhere. If he wants to be in the Spain squad for Qatar 2022 – he needs to be playing.