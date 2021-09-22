Mike Ashley “confident” of Newcastle United takeover by January

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly confident that the club’s takeover bid from a Saudi consortium can be completed by January.

The Magpies chief has long been highly unpopular among the fans at St James’ Park due to his perceived lack of investment and ambition in the playing squad.

Ashley may finally be on his way out of Newcastle, though the proposed takeover that has been making headlines for a few months has been slow to develop into anything concrete.

Still, it looks increasingly likely that Newcastle’s ownership will finally change hands by January as Ashley anticipates things can be finalised soon.

A report from 90min claims that the businessman and his legal team believe that the results of the arbitration hearing are ‘likely’ to go their way, though the consortium behind the bid are also interested in Inter Milan.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses in the months ahead, but NUFC supporters will be hoping a new era for the club is not too far away now.