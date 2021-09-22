Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers has impressed at the King Power Stadium since his arrival from Celtic in 2019, achieving two Europa League qualifications in as many seasons.

The 48-year-old joined Leicester after winning back-to-back SPL titles at Celtic, as well as a number of other trophies, also managing to win promotion with Swansea City to the Premier League previously.

Rodgers is well-liked at Leicester, even after a disappointing end to last season which saw the Foxes miss out on a fourth-place finish despite occupying a top four spot for much of the campaign.

And it’s not just the Leicester fans Rodgers has impressed, with reports from 90min claiming he is being considered as a possible candidate for the Barcelona job.

That particular job is not currently vacant, but Ronald Koeman is under real pressure at Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are doing their homework.

According to the report, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Antonio Conte and Philip Cocu are all being considered, as well as Rodgers.

It’s believed that all of those coaches fit the profile Barca are looking for, employing a suitable style of play.

Though, it must be added that Rodgers would not be favourite, with Xavi the most likely.