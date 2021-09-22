Barcelona have already made contact over signing attacker from Manchester United

Barcelona have reportedly already made contact with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Anthony Martial.

Speculation that Anthony Martial could leave Man United is beginning to intensify, with it being difficult to see where the Frenchman fits under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Martial was previously considered one of the most promising young talents on the planet. He has failed to deliver on that promise as a Man United player.

Eurosport reported that Man United have already set their asking price for Martial, mentioning Barcelona as a potential suitor for the forward next summer.

Todo Fichajes have now published something similar, which suggests there could be a certain degree of legitimacy to the Martial to Barcelona claims.

Todo Fichajes report that Barcelona have already put on record their interest in signing Martial. That interest is thought to have been communicated to Man United.

It remains to be seen at this stage whether the Spanish giants have the necessary funds at their disposal to pay what Man United would demand in exchange for Martial.

Though Martial is not the world-class player many would have expected him to be at 25-years-old, he’s not yet in his prime and there is room for growth.

Barcelona could take a punt on Martial, but you could argue that Joan Laporta should be focusing his attention on sure things right now. Barca can afford to make no more expensive mistakes.