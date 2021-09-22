West Ham are reportedly set to offer a new contract to youngster Ben Johnson as he nears the end of his current deal.

The versatile defender is showing plenty of promise with the Hammers, and it’s little surprise to see reports emerging that the club will step up efforts to keep him at the London Stadium.

Johnson hasn’t always been a regular in David Moyes’ side, but he’s shown promise whenever he has been used and one imagines there will be more of a role for the 21-year-old in the near future.

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham are now keen to tie Johnson down as he edges closer to becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

Johnson has been with the east Londoners since joining their academy all the way back in 2007, and it would be a great story if he could become the latest homegrown success story after Declan Rice’s recent rise.