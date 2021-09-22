Brazil, Uruguay ask Brazilian government to waive quarantine rules for Premier League players

This month, there was a fiasco during the Brazil-Argentina where four players on La Albiceleste had to leave the country as they didn’t comply with the COVID-19 health protocols in place.

Brazil has the United Kingdom on its red list, and anyone entering the country from the UK is subject to a quarantine period. As a result, the fixture was suspended, and one national team wants to avoid this fiasco in next month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures.

UOL Esporte reports that the Uruguayan Football Association has put in a request to the Brazilian Football Confederation for the government to grant an exception for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani.

Uruguay will travel to Brazil in a couple of weeks for their October 14th matchup and would like to avoid a situation like the one that occurred with Argentina.

Furthermore, Brazil has also requested its government to allow exceptions to players such as Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, and Fred should these players be allowed to participate with their national team.

The other hurdle is the Premier League not withholding its players as they did this month, causing Brazil national team manager Tite to withdraw his call-ups of players from that region.