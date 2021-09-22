Manchester United star once again tipped for transfer away

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly being strongly linked with a transfer to Boca Juniors once again.

The Uruguay international supposedly came close to leaving Man Utd in the summer before eventually agreeing to extend his stay, even with Cristiano Ronaldo joining and threatening his place in the side.

Still, Cavani seems to still be firmly in Boca’s sights, with the Argentinian press once again talking up the possibility of a move, either in January or next summer.

It remains to be seen when the move will happen, but it does seem fairly inevitable that he will be linking up with Boca Juniors at some point.

Edinson Cavani to leave Man Utd for Boca Juniors?
It would be a bit of a surprise if United kept hold of him for much longer, with the 34-year-old never looking like he’d be a particularly long-term addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils would now surely be better off building around Ronaldo, as well as younger forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

