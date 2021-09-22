These Chelsea fans hoping for “masterclass” from returning academy product after spell away

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have been celebrating the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their starting XI.

Loftus-Cheek was previously considered one of Chelsea’s most promising young talents.

After breaking through the academy into the first-team, Loftus-Cheek was part of the squads which won the Premier League title in 2014/15 and 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.

In order to get more regular first-team minutes, Loftus-Cheek signed for Crystal Palace on loan in 2017. It proved to be a shrewd decision, with the midfielder impressing and forcing his way into the England setup.

Loftus-Cheek was actually one of Chelsea’s best players in 2018/19 under Maurizio Sarri, but ruptured his achilles in a post-season friendly in the USA, which ruled him out for some time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was thriving at Chelsea before his achilles injury

MORE: “He is only going to get better” – Loaned-out Chelsea star’s team-mate raves about his potential

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist offers clarification amid claims Man United star is open to leaving in January
(Video) Emmanuel Gyasi trolls Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring solo stunner
Arsenal star will not be renewing his contract as Atletico Madrid show interest

The now 25-year-old spent last season with Fulham on loan and looked some way off the standard he set for himself previously. It left Chelsea fans wondering – is he ever going to make it here?

Well, the summer transfer window closed and Loftus-Cheek remained part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. He made his first appearance under the German as a substitute against Zenit St. Petersburg last week.

Loftus-Cheek has now been given the opportunity to start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup – and it’s safe to say that these Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted to see him back.

More Stories Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.