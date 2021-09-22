These Chelsea fans hoping for “masterclass” from returning academy product after spell away

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have been celebrating the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their starting XI.
Loftus-Cheek was previously considered one of Chelsea’s most promising young talents.
After breaking through the academy into the first-team, Loftus-Cheek was part of the squads which won the Premier League title in 2014/15 and 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.
In order to get more regular first-team minutes, Loftus-Cheek signed for Crystal Palace on loan in 2017. It proved to be a shrewd decision, with the midfielder impressing and forcing his way into the England setup.
Loftus-Cheek was actually one of Chelsea’s best players in 2018/19 under Maurizio Sarri, but ruptured his achilles in a post-season friendly in the USA, which ruled him out for some time.
The now 25-year-old spent last season with Fulham on loan and looked some way off the standard he set for himself previously. It left Chelsea fans wondering – is he ever going to make it here?
Well, the summer transfer window closed and Loftus-Cheek remained part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. He made his first appearance under the German as a substitute against Zenit St. Petersburg last week.
Loftus-Cheek has now been given the opportunity to start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup – and it’s safe to say that these Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted to see him back.
RLC!!!! Ahhhh Run the clock back.
— . (@ForeverBlue_07) September 22, 2021
Excited to see Chilly starting again, and of course The Pioneer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek! pic.twitter.com/zYn19pWVmz
— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 22, 2021
Been Chelsea since youth – but couldn’t get a game,
On loan at Palace – it just wasn’t the same,
In centre mid now – he’s playing every week,
Lewisham Ballack – It’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
DU DU DU DU DU IT’S RUBEN LOFUS-CHEEK pic.twitter.com/fWHBiN04hL
— ?? (@Arrizabalager) September 22, 2021
RLC starting for Chelsea! I reallyyyyy hope he can get back to his best, and hopefully this game is a step in the right direction!
— Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) September 22, 2021
Ruben Loftus Cheek is playing today….I want to cry tears of joy. I’m so happy
— dolapo (@dollings_) September 22, 2021
RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK is starting ?
— 7?? (@NgoIinho) September 22, 2021
Loftus-cheek remontada. My boy is about to redeem himself
— Ifeanyichukwu ?? (@Myka_veli) September 22, 2021
loftus cheek masterclass incomingggg https://t.co/hiVNfYBMub pic.twitter.com/6OIT2QwYSJ
— Oba ? (@Thisobaguyyy) September 22, 2021