These Chelsea fans hoping for “masterclass” from returning academy product after spell away

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have been celebrating the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their starting XI.

Loftus-Cheek was previously considered one of Chelsea’s most promising young talents.

After breaking through the academy into the first-team, Loftus-Cheek was part of the squads which won the Premier League title in 2014/15 and 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.

In order to get more regular first-team minutes, Loftus-Cheek signed for Crystal Palace on loan in 2017. It proved to be a shrewd decision, with the midfielder impressing and forcing his way into the England setup.

Loftus-Cheek was actually one of Chelsea’s best players in 2018/19 under Maurizio Sarri, but ruptured his achilles in a post-season friendly in the USA, which ruled him out for some time.

The now 25-year-old spent last season with Fulham on loan and looked some way off the standard he set for himself previously. It left Chelsea fans wondering – is he ever going to make it here?

Well, the summer transfer window closed and Loftus-Cheek remained part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. He made his first appearance under the German as a substitute against Zenit St. Petersburg last week.

Loftus-Cheek has now been given the opportunity to start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup – and it’s safe to say that these Chelsea fans are absolutely delighted to see him back.

RLC!!!! Ahhhh Run the clock back. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) September 22, 2021

Excited to see Chilly starting again, and of course The Pioneer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek! pic.twitter.com/zYn19pWVmz — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 22, 2021

Been Chelsea since youth – but couldn’t get a game,

On loan at Palace – it just wasn’t the same,

In centre mid now – he’s playing every week,

Lewisham Ballack – It’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek. DU DU DU DU DU IT’S RUBEN LOFUS-CHEEK pic.twitter.com/fWHBiN04hL — ?? (@Arrizabalager) September 22, 2021

RLC starting for Chelsea! I reallyyyyy hope he can get back to his best, and hopefully this game is a step in the right direction! — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) September 22, 2021

Ruben Loftus Cheek is playing today….I want to cry tears of joy. I’m so happy — dolapo (@dollings_) September 22, 2021

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK is starting ? — 7?? (@NgoIinho) September 22, 2021