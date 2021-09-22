“Not staying beyond January” – These Chelsea fans not impressed with star’s first-half performance

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have not been impressed with Saul Niguez’s first-half performance against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Saul endured a NIGHTMARE Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League, giving the ball away all too cheaply before being hauled off by manager Thomas Tuchel at half-time.

The Atletico Madrid loanee has not been seen since, but was given the nod to start again against Villa as Chelsea hosted their Premier League counterparts in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, his first-half showing against Villa tonight has not been too dissimilar from his first attempt. Sloppy, wasteful and almost completely ineffective.

Needless to say, some Chelsea fans on Twitter have not been impressed and they haven’t shied away from taking to the platform to share their views.

Saul, for his own good, ought to stay off social media while the dust settles…

Whatever it is for Saul, nerves or adjusting or what, he needs to get through it very quick otherwise I can see him being hauled off at 45 again. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) September 22, 2021

No need to panic. Saul is the equivalent of the Amazon Prime free trial, I’m not paying once it expires. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) September 22, 2021

Early opinion but I can’t see Saul staying beyond this season — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) September 22, 2021

Saul stinking up the pitch pic.twitter.com/AY2FRMVEIp — Donny?? (@chelseanites) September 22, 2021

Lol at least Saúl is on loan. — CFCLeo_???? (@CFC_Maniac) September 22, 2021

Saul is not staying beyond January unless something changes. — BLUEBERRY? (@NenyeChelsea) September 22, 2021