“Not staying beyond January” – These Chelsea fans not impressed with star’s first-half performance

Chelsea FC
Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have not been impressed with Saul Niguez’s first-half performance against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Saul endured a NIGHTMARE Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League, giving the ball away all too cheaply before being hauled off by manager Thomas Tuchel at half-time.

The Atletico Madrid loanee has not been seen since, but was given the nod to start again against Villa as Chelsea hosted their Premier League counterparts in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, his first-half showing against Villa tonight has not been too dissimilar from his first attempt. Sloppy, wasteful and almost completely ineffective.

Saul Niguez endured a difficult first-half during Chelsea v Aston Villa

Needless to say, some Chelsea fans on Twitter have not been impressed and they haven’t shied away from taking to the platform to share their views.

Saul, for his own good, ought to stay off social media while the dust settles…

