Chelsea identify two potential transfer targets for summer of 2022

Chelsea have already reportedly earmarked two potential transfer targets for the summer of 2022.

The Blues had a hugely successful summer window this time around, having signed Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.

Lukaku is the cutting edge that Chelsea have needed for so long in attack, while Saul adds quality, versatility and depth in the middle of the park.

Thomas Tuchel will be hugely content with the squad that he and the Chelsea board have put together, but it is not yet perfect.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be making further additions in the windows to come – they always do – and Don Balon believe they have the inside track as to who of those could be.

MORE: Bayern Munich contact agent of in-form Chelsea star

As per the report, Chelsea would like to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla and former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

The Blues were heavily linked with Kounde over the summer, but failed to land the France international. There appears to be an appetite to return for him further down the line.

As for Sane, he hasn’t quite taken to life back in the Bundesliga as he would have hoped. Perhaps a return to the Premier League is what he needs to revive his career.

We will have to wait and see how successful Chelsea are in their pursuits of the pair