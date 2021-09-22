Chelsea planning contract talks with three more players once they tie defensive duo down

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hand new contracts to a long list of first-team players in the near future.

For the moment, the Blues are prioritising new deals for defensive pair Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and after that they also want to tie down N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount, according to the Evening Standard.

Rudiger’s future seems like a particular worry, with the Evening Standard noting that the Germany international has interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as he heads towards being a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope to see Rudiger stay after his key role in their Champions League success last term, and Christensen is also an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s defence.

Kante, Jorginho and Mount are also hugely important players at Stamford Bridge and it makes sense that Chelsea want to avoid any doubts over their futures.

One imagines it shouldn’t be too difficult persuading these big names to remain part of Tuchel’s exciting project at Chelsea right now, with the west London giants conquering Europe last season and now looking like one of the big favourites for this season’s Premier League title.