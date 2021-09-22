“Doesn’t deserve to play again” These Man United fans want struggling star sold after defeat to West Ham

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Anthony Martial struggled to perform last year for Man United as he only managed four league goals, so his position in the squad was always going to be under threat.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo will only reduce the chances he’ll get to play, while Jesse Lingard also proved at West Ham that he’s more deserving of minutes than the Frenchman just now.

The Frenchman hadn’t found the net in his five appearances this term either, so there may have been a feeling that tonight’s game against West Ham was his last chance to force his way into the team.

Another mediocre performance hasn’t really helped his case and elimination from the competition also reduces the number of minutes on offer to players like him, so there are plenty of United fans who think he should be sold:

There may be some fans who think it’s harsh to let him go, but the reality is that he’s behind Ronaldo, Cavani, Greenwood and Rashford when it comes to a place in the starting XI, while Jadon Sancho was signed for a lot of money so that dictates that he’ll keep getting chances even if he plays badly.

It’s not clear if it’s a total lack of confidence or if he needs to build momentum and sharpness to get his career back on track, but it looks like he’ll need to do that elsewhere.

More Stories Anthony Martial

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.