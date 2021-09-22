“Doesn’t deserve to play again” These Man United fans want struggling star sold after defeat to West Ham

Anthony Martial struggled to perform last year for Man United as he only managed four league goals, so his position in the squad was always going to be under threat.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo will only reduce the chances he’ll get to play, while Jesse Lingard also proved at West Ham that he’s more deserving of minutes than the Frenchman just now.

The Frenchman hadn’t found the net in his five appearances this term either, so there may have been a feeling that tonight’s game against West Ham was his last chance to force his way into the team.

Another mediocre performance hasn’t really helped his case and elimination from the competition also reduces the number of minutes on offer to players like him, so there are plenty of United fans who think he should be sold:

Martial must go,ole must sell him,he do not deserve to be in utd again — Alpha Bangura (@AlphaBa24640388) September 22, 2021

Sell Martial sell Martial sell martial ….!!! He’s not a Manchester typa player ?????? — PlaatjieWaseVillage1 ? (@RareBreed_05) September 22, 2021

Martial is finished at United and it’s his own fault. He plays like he doesn’t want to be there. The kid who hated football gave more effort in year 5 PE than Martial does for his career at United. Don’t play him again and sell him in January, he doesn’t deserve to play again — ??//A?l?e?x?//?? (@EIectrifyyy) September 22, 2021

We have to sell Martial before other teams realize he is finished. — Carlos (@julienkingke) September 22, 2021

Sell Martial ?? — ParamaUTD (@parama_Nandham) September 22, 2021

Martial isn’t someone who plays and fights for the badge.. sell him next summer — Certified red boy? (@HoodJamal8) September 22, 2021

There may be some fans who think it’s harsh to let him go, but the reality is that he’s behind Ronaldo, Cavani, Greenwood and Rashford when it comes to a place in the starting XI, while Jadon Sancho was signed for a lot of money so that dictates that he’ll keep getting chances even if he plays badly.

It’s not clear if it’s a total lack of confidence or if he needs to build momentum and sharpness to get his career back on track, but it looks like he’ll need to do that elsewhere.