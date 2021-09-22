(Video) Bruno Fernandes ignores rules of football in attempt to score 94th minute Man United equaliser

Bruno Fernandes made a quite blatant cheating attempt during Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round after Manuel Lanzini’s first-half goal made the difference in the contest.

Man United found themselves desperately chasing a goal towards the end of the contest, with the big guns, namely Bruno Fernandes, brought into the action.

Fernandes was unable to make the difference for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men during his cameo, but he tried his very best.

The Portugal international even tried to cheat in order to level the scores, seizing control of a drop ball which wasn’t his to take.

Pictures courtesy of the Carabao Cup

It’s not entirely clear whether Fernandes was ACTUALLY trying to cheat here or he merely didn’t understand the rules.

Either way, the goal didn’t count, even if he made absolutely sure by slotting it past Alphonse Areola.

West Ham’s ball will be in the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup, and it’s another missed opportunity to win silverware for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.