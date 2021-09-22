FIFA 22 Team of The Week: Liverpool and Chelsea stars make the cut as EA release first batch of in-forms

The first team of the week for FIFA 22 has been announced, with four Premier League stars making the cut.

For those with no interest in FIFA or video games as a whole, this article will mean very little to you.

However, those who plan to open packs ahead of time on the FIFA 22 Web App, which releases today (Wednesday 22nd September) will have been itching to learn what players’ ‘in-form’ cards they could get.

After EA Sports released the first team of the week of the new edition of FIFA, they now know.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr all represent the Premier League in this week’s team of the week.

It’s here ? #TOTW 1, representing some of the top performers from the week that was in football, is available in #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/0qU8XUqc69 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2021

Salah starred for Liverpool during their win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Thiago Silva also being named man of the match for Chelsea against Tottenham.

The pair have been rewarded with upgraded cards on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team before the game has even been released. Early-season form pays if you’re a footballer AND a FIFA fanatic.

Other notable in-form cards include Inter Milan’s Edin Dzeko, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.