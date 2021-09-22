Footballer handed astonishing 48-game ban after violent incident on the pitch

A footballer in the 9th division of Austrian football has been handed an astonishing 48-game ban for intentionally breaking the nose of their opponent.

Amateur Russian footballer Raschid Arsanukaev, has been handed the ban after headbutting an opponent.

Kronen Zeitung, reports that Arsanukaev, who was playing for FC Viktoria 62 Bregenz in their away clash to Göfis Satteins in the 9th division of Austrian football, was initially sent off for two bookable offences. The second of which was also an attempted headbutt.

The player then took exception to referee Romano Giovanni’s decision and reportedly said: “I’ll show you what’s punishable,” before proceeding to headbutt an opponent, breaking their nose.

The victim was forced to have surgery on their broken nose and will be injured for a number of weeks.

Arsanukaev however, was released by his club Viktoria immediately following the incident and has been banned by The Criminal, Control and Reporting Committee (STRUMA) of the Vorarlberg Football Association, with the maximum penalty of a 48-game ban being enforced.

This means he will not be able to play football again until Autumn 2023.

The local footballing authorities have also informed other clubs of the ban, to ensure he is unable to continue playing elsewhere.