Barcelona president Laporta desperate to bring former manager back

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly eager to bring former manager Pep Guardiola back to the club as soon as possible.

Ronald Koeman isn’t having the best of times at the Nou Camp, with Barca at one of their lowest points in a long time after losing Lionel Messi in the summer and making a slow start to the season.

It’s little wonder Laporta is keen to make a change, with El Nacional reporting that Barcelona could try an ambitious move to bring Manchester City boss Guardiola back.

The report notes that Guardiola has recently cast doubt over his future at City beyond 2023, and Barcelona chief Laporta would also be open to having him back at the club as a sporting director or some other role if he doesn’t want to be their manager again.

Guardiola notably launched his managerial career at Barcelona, famously winning the treble in his first season in charge of their first-team in 2008/09, and he’s enjoyed immense success since then as well.

The 50-year-old later moved to Bayern Munich and enhanced his reputation even further, while he’s also turned City into a dominant force in the Premier League with three title victories since he took over in 2016.