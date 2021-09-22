(Video) Emmanuel Gyasi trolls Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring solo stunner

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has just done the Cristiano Ronaldo trademark celebration after scoring against JUVENTUS.

Juventus fans, players and officials will all still be reeling from the late-window departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

With such a short time frame, there really is no replacing him. Ronaldo stitched them up a little in the manner he departed.

Juventus are now in the relegation zone of Serie A and there’s no sign of things improving under Massimiliano Allegri.

Instead, they’re having their woes rubbed in their face by their opponents, who today go by the name of Spezia.

Spezia drew level with Juve through attacker Emmanuel Gyasi, and have a look at how he celebrated…

Emmanuel Gyasi smashes Spezia level against Juventus! ? Then he drops the Siu celebration ? pic.twitter.com/TuqG2MhJkZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Serie A

Some would brand it disrespectful for Gyasi to be celebrating in this manner against Juventus of all clubs.

Juve have very scarcely shown their class down the years, though. They’re one of the more unlikeable top European clubs.

As a result, we hail Gyasi for the sheer audacity to perform Ronaldo’s trademark celebration against his former employers.

We need more unapologetic wind-up merchants in modern football.