Forbes have released their list of the ten highest earning footballers in the world for 2021/22, with the usual suspects leading the way.
Cristiano Ronaldo comes out on top with his earnings for this season, with the Manchester United superstar set to earn a total of £91.5m from his contract at Old Trafford as well as his other sponsorships and endorsements.
The list also features in-form stars like Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski, both of whom are at the top of their game at the moment.
Then again, we also have below-par performers like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, as well as Japan-based Andres Iniesta, with the Spanish veteran clearly doing well out of his move to Vissel Kobe.
Here’s the top ten in full…
10. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £21m
9. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £23.5m
8. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £25m
=6. Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m
=6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m
5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £30m
4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £31.5m
3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £69.5m
2. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £80.5m
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £91.5m