Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar: 10 highest earning footballers in the world in 2021/22

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Forbes have released their list of the ten highest earning footballers in the world for 2021/22, with the usual suspects leading the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo comes out on top with his earnings for this season, with the Manchester United superstar set to earn a total of £91.5m from his contract at Old Trafford as well as his other sponsorships and endorsements.

The list also features in-form stars like Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski, both of whom are at the top of their game at the moment.

Then again, we also have below-par performers like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, as well as Japan-based Andres Iniesta, with the Spanish veteran clearly doing well out of his move to Vissel Kobe.

Here’s the top ten in full…

10. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £21m

9. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £23.5m

8. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £25m

Paul Pogba is among the highest earners in world football

=6. Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m

=6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £30m

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £31.5m

Kylian Mbappe is fourth on the highest earners list
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal open to offers for star in January transfer window
Barcelona president Laporta desperate to bring former manager back
Chelsea planning contract talks with three more players once they tie defensive duo down

3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £69.5m

2. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £80.5m

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £91.5m

More Stories Andres Iniesta Cristiano Ronaldo Eden Hazard Gareth Bale Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah Neymar Paul Pogba Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.