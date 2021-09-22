Forbes have released their list of the ten highest earning footballers in the world for 2021/22, with the usual suspects leading the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo comes out on top with his earnings for this season, with the Manchester United superstar set to earn a total of £91.5m from his contract at Old Trafford as well as his other sponsorships and endorsements.

The list also features in-form stars like Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski, both of whom are at the top of their game at the moment.

Then again, we also have below-par performers like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, as well as Japan-based Andres Iniesta, with the Spanish veteran clearly doing well out of his move to Vissel Kobe.

Here’s the top ten in full…

10. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £21m

9. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £23.5m

8. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £25m

=6. Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m

=6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £26m

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £30m

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £31.5m

3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £69.5m

2. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £80.5m

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

2021-22 earnings (salary + endorsements): £91.5m