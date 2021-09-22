“It will happen” Mikel Arteta offers exciting update on potential debut for Arsenal wonderkid

It’s always risky to put too much hope and expectation on a kid when they’re impressing with the youth team, but sometimes a club is struggling and the fans need something positive to rally around.

Arsenal are starting to put some results together but face tough games against Spurs and Brighton next, but a lot of attention has been focussed on wonderkid Charlie Patino as he continues to turn heads with his performances for the U23s.

Mikel Arteta is still stuck in a moment where he doesn’t have much breathing room and a loss to Wimbledon today could’ve been the end for him, so that may have played into his decision not to include the youngster tonight, but it does sound like he was close to playing a part:

Arteta on Patino: "He was very close but in the end we decided that some players needed some minutes. It will happen with time." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 22, 2021

The draw for the next round has given the Gunners a home tie against Leeds United so it might be a bit much to throw him into that one, but it does sound like he could make his first-team debut very soon.