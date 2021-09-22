Everton outcast James Rodriguez is set to leave the club and will be signing for Qatari club Al Rayyan.

Fabrizio Romano reported the news on his Twitter page, suggesting the deal is all done, with a teaser video released by the club ahead of an official announcement.

See Romano’s tweet below for details…

James Rodriguez joins Al Rayyan from Everton, agreement reached and confirmed! Official teaser video already released from Qatari club – salary payment agreed with #EFC board. ???? #JamesRodriguez Medical already completed. James now set to leave European football. pic.twitter.com/Sn8viJTzd2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2021

Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and started brightly at Goodison Park, showing the kind of talent that had previously seen him regarded as one of the finest players in Europe.

The Colombian joined The Toffees so he could play under then-boss Carlo Ancelotti. However, at the start of the 2021 transfer window Ancelotti left to take over the vacant managerial position at Real Madrid for his second stint at the club.

Rodriguez has been frozen out of the club since new boss Rafael Benitez took charge, with Rodriguez even admitting to his followers on the streaming site Twitch that he did not know the club had a game against Leeds, as reported by the Liverpool Echo and others.

The 30-year-old made 26 appearances for Everton, scoring six times and assisting a further five, most of which came during a very bright opening month for him before injuries stalled his playing time.

Rodriguez rose to fame during the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot and helped Colombia progress to the quarter-finals by scoring in every game along the way, including his Puskas aware winning volley against Uruguay.