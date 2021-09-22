Journalist offers clarification amid claims Man United star is open to leaving in January

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly prepared to stay and fight for his place, contrary to reports.

Henderson returned to Old Trafford after impressing on loan at Sheffield United with the intention of proving his worth to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 24-year-old appears to be the long-term solution between the sticks for Man United, with De Gea’s poor period of form the ideal time to pass the baton.

However, De Gea is now showing signs of getting back to his best, and according to The Sun, that has led to Henderson reconsidering his future.

Dean Henderson is reportedly prepared to fight for his place at Manchester United

The report claimed that Henderson was prepared to leave Man United in the January transfer window, were anyone keen on signing him on loan.

Those claims have now been rubbished by reputable Man United journalist Jonathan Shrager, who insists Henderson is happy to stick around and fight.

Henderson would have been well aware that his mission to dethrone De Gea would not be a straightforward one. It would be bizarre for him to throw in the towel so soon.

What he ought to do is wait patiently for his opportunities and take advantage of them when they come. Eventually, the time will come to phase De Gea out.

