Arsenal and West Ham could reportedly be potential transfer suitors for Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic as his future at the Bernabeu looks in doubt.

The Serbia international looked a hugely exciting talent during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, but has totally flopped since moving to Madrid for big money in the summer of 2019.

According to Eurosport, the €60million flop is now attracting interest ahead of a possible departure, with Arsenal and West Ham named as possible destinations, though the player himself would supposedly prefer a move to Germany or Italy.

Jovic could end up being a great asset for the likes of Arsenal and West Ham if he can get back to his best, but that seems a big if at this point.

The Gunners already have issues up front after a loss of form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

If Mikel Arteta is to strengthen up front, he needs to make sure he’s bringing in a genuine upgrade on these players, but Jovic seems too risky after his struggles in Spain.

West Ham, meanwhile, might be more inclined to think it’s worth the gamble, with David Moyes desperately in need of more options after becoming a little over-reliant on Michail Antonio in recent times.