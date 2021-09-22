Arsenal star will not be renewing his contract as Atletico Madrid show interest

Alexandere Lacazette will reportedly not renew his Arsenal contract, with Atletico Madrid looking to take advantage.

Lacazette was signed by Arsenal from Lyon with the expectation that he could become one of the Premier League’s finest goal-scorers. It hasn’t been a completely failed investment, but the Frenchman hasn’t hit the highest heights.

The Gunners striker has been outshone by teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for most of his time at the Emirates, and with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022, there doesn’t appear to be much prospect of him sticking around.

According to French outlet Le10sport, Lacazette will not be signing an extension with Arsenal to keep him at the club beyond June 2022. That has seemingly already been decided by either himself or the club.

The report notes that Diego Simeone is hoping to take advantage of the situation and land Lacazette on a free transfer. He will have the opportunity to arrange a pre-contract agreement with the player in January.

Arsenal fans do not appear to have any ill blood with Lacazette, but few would deny that now is the right time for him to move on, rather than the club hanging onto a high-earner as they enter their 30s.