(Video) Manuel Lanzini gives West Ham the lead over Man United after Alex Telles gets skinned on the wing

West Ham have taken the lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford through Manuel Lanzini.

The Hammers will have been given some added encouragement heading into tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash by the result at the London Stadium over the weekend.

West Ham had the opportunity to draw level with Man United with virtually the last kick of the game, but Mark Noble fluffed his lines and gift-wrapped the Red Devils a 2-1 win.

Noble was given the nod to start for West Ham against Man United tonight, but it’s not the skipper who’s made the difference, rather Manuel Lanzini.

What a start! ?#WHUFC take the lead against #MUFC after less than 10 minutes through Manuel Lanzini! ? pic.twitter.com/FxqIlsqpLd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ryan Fredericks deserves an immense amount of credit for his good work down the right channel in the build-up to Lanzini’s goal. Alex Telles didn’t cover himself in glory.

Man United are going to have to come from behind here, but that’s their speciality, isn’t it?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the job as a result of Man United’s bouncebackability, but you wonder whether it’s a sustainable strategy to build long-term success…