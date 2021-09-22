Daniel James celebrated becoming a father before helping Leeds to win over Fulham

Leeds winger Dan James became a father for the first time yesterday as he featured in his side’s victory over Fulham.

James, a £25 million summer signing from Manchester United, watched the birth of his first child in Manchester before going to London with Leeds for their evening clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 23-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live after his sides 6-5 penalty victory over Fulham: “My baby was born this afternoon.

“Thank you to the manager for letting me be in Manchester for that. Absolutely amazing day for me and the Mrs, so proud of her and it was a late one, something we could not change.

“The manager let me do it so I was able to be there for the birth of my baby and come to the game.”

James was able to make his second start for Leeds despite the 19:45 kick-off time.

Leeds had previously come close to signing James before in January 2019, but the move fell through and the subsequent summer he joined Manchester United for £15 million.

He made 74 appearances for The Red Devils scoring and assisting nine times each.

