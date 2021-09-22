Barcelona considering Liverpool raid that would be even more damaging than Suarez or Coutinho

Barcelona are reportedly considering a number of options to become their new manager, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Catalan giants are in a pretty dire situation at the moment under Ronald Koeman, who has inherited a tough job, but who is also arguably not doing enough with the squad he has at his disposal.

One imagines someone like Klopp could get a lot more out of this Barcelona team, and El Nacional suggest he’s one of the names on the radar of club president Joan Laporta.

It remains to be seen if Klopp would be tempted to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp right now, as it arguably doesn’t look like the tempting job it once would have been.

El Nacional also name Pep Guardiola, Erik tan Hag and former Barca midfielder Xavi Hernandez as potential candidates to replace Koeman.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope that the club can do everything in its power to keep Klopp, whose influence since taking over has been enormous.

Barcelona notably raided Liverpool for star players like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the last decade, and both those deals were a big blow for the Merseyside giants at the time, though Klopp would surely be even harder to replace.