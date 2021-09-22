Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to give us his early views on how this season’s Premier League title race could pan out.

The ex-Red Devil picked up a Premier League winners’ medal himself back in 2000/01, though his old club have not been as dominant in this competition as they used to be since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

Man Utd look in good shape right now, however, having signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw are performing at an exceptionally high level.

Chadwick thinks, therefore, that United are one of the main title favourites this season, ahead of both Manchester City and Liverpool.

“For me Chelsea and United are favourites with the squads they’ve got, but I don’t think Liverpool and City will be far behind,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s fantastic for the neutral because this looks like it’s going to be one of the tightest and most exciting title races in years.

“It’s a massive game next week, particularly for Manchester City after the indifferent start they’ve had. But I fancy Chelsea to win that game – Tuchel seems to have the Midas touch over Pep Guardiola since he’s been in the Premier League, he’s done a fantastic job.

“Chelsea have not really been there for the last few years now but with the squad they’ve got, they’re going to be there or thereabouts. Liverpool maybe look one or two players short, they’ve got a fantastic team that they’ve put together over a few years and the continuity that Klopp’s built up for them will be important. But I still feel they’re a little bit light, particularly behind the four players who can fill in in their front three.

“That’s where United are at their strongest in terms of the number of top players who can come in there. They all have such high quality.

“It’ll be a massive game between Chelsea and City and it could be a massive result as well for United with De Gea saving that penalty in the last minute. It’s great that it’s so exciting so early on.”