Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden has named his pet dog after the Carabao Cup.

The Athletic, reports that Foden bought and named his French bulldog ‘Carabao’ the day after his side’s victory over Aston Villa in the 2020 final of the competition, where City emerged 2-1 victors, with Foden grabbing an assist for Sergio Aguero’s opening goal that day.

Manchester City has a great affinity with the competition, winning it four years on the bounce, the first team to do so since the imperious Liverpool team of the early 1980s.

Equally, Foden has a great affinity for it. He scored his first senior goal for City in the competition in an away fixture to Oxford United.

The Carabao Cup official Twitter page responded humorously to the news, as you can see below.

City was once again up to winning ways in the competition last night, with an emphatic 6-1 victory over League 1 side Wycombe Wanderers.

Foden also grabbed a goal and an assist to help City through to the fourth round of the competition on what was his first start of the season.

The draw for the fourth round will commence following this evening’s clash between Manchester United and West Ham.