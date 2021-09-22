Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has opened up on his decision to longer take the knee ahead of Premier League and other fixtures.

Alonso revealed this week that he would no longer be taking the knee, something Premier League and EFL players have been doing ahead of kick-off since last season to send a message against racism.

Instead, the Spaniard will point to the ‘no to racism’ badge on his sleeve after feeling the taking of the knee is ‘losing a bit of strength’.

The decision has not been welcomed by the majority, with Alonso receiving plenty of criticism on the back of the move.

But he is not going to be confronted by teammates over it, explaining the decision and the circumstances to Sky Sports.

“No, we haven’t talked about it,” he said when asked about his teammates.

“We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven’t talked about it.

“I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don’t think there will be any problems.

“Yeah, for now, I prefer to point to the sleeve and that’s what I will do.”

It will be interesting to see whether Alonso’s alternative message is followed by any other players in the Premier League and beyond.

Though, we are yet to see it in action just yet, the defender yet to play since making the call.