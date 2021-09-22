Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will have plenty time to correct a poor start to the season.

The Magpies are in the relegation zone after the first five games, picking up just two points, yet to win a single game.

The disappointing start has left Bruce under pressure having failed to convince fans last year despite managing a 12th place finish, which is a respectable one given the lack of investment at the club.

Bruce’s brand of football is now popular at St James’ Park, and this start to this season has not helpef him, despite once again being hamstrung on the investment front.

Mike Ashley did agree to fund a big-money deal for Joe Willock, but after that, no more signings were commissioned.

And it is, perhaps, for that reason why Bruce is not going to be given a short line to start the season.

As reported by the Chronicle, Bruce will get more than just a game or two to turn things around.

In fact, it is claimed that Bruce will only be sacked if the Magpies are ‘cut adrift’ in the relegation zone heading into the winter period.

That will be difficult news for some Newcastle United fans, but it seems there is indeed a long road ahead.