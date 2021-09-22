Mike Ashley will only sack Steve Bruce on one condition amid Newcastle United’s poor start

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will have plenty time to correct a poor start to the season.

The Magpies are in the relegation zone after the first five games, picking up just two points, yet to win a single game.

The disappointing start has left Bruce under pressure having failed to convince fans last year despite managing a 12th place finish, which is a respectable one given the lack of investment at the club.

Bruce’s brand of football is now popular at St James’ Park, and this start to this season has not helpef him, despite once again being hamstrung on the investment front.

Mike Ashley did agree to fund a big-money deal for Joe Willock, but after that, no more signings were commissioned.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given major boost ahead of Tottenham clash as star returns to training
(Video) “I disagree with his decision” – Anton Ferdinand reacts to Marcos Alonso no longer taking the knee
Pundit tips Cristiano Ronaldo to become “Manchester United manager in 18 months”

And it is, perhaps, for that reason why Bruce is not going to be given a short line to start the season.

As reported by the Chronicle, Bruce will get more than just a game or two to turn things around.

In fact, it is claimed that Bruce will only be sacked if the Magpies are ‘cut adrift’ in the relegation zone heading into the winter period.

That will be difficult news for some Newcastle United fans, but it seems there is indeed a long road ahead.

More Stories mike ashley Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.