Harry Kane has suggested Harry Kane looks ‘trapped’ at Tottenham amid indifferent form.

Kane has scored twice in six appearances across all competitions so far for Tottenham this season, not quite living up to his usual standards.

In the striker’s defence, he did have a busy summer physically, reaching the Euro 2020 final with England, returning late to pre-season.

And that might go some way to explaining his slow start to the campaign, but former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes there is more to it.

Kane was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer but was denied a move by Daniel Levy, who refused to budge on his enormous valuation of his star striker.

And Agbonlahor believes Kane’s poor start is because he has been ‘trapped’ in North London.

“I can’t help but feel sorry for him,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “You know when you’re in a bad relationship and you want to get out, but you’re trapped?

“Kane looks like that. He looks like he just wants to get out of Spurs but he’s trapped.

“He just looks upset. His body language in the second-half said, ‘Ugh, I’ve got to play with these guys again, look at the goals they’re conceding, I can’t do another season with these guys’.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he needs to kick up a fuss now to get out in January. His value will go down a lot by the end of the season.”

Emotionally, the whole transfer saga might have had an impact on Kane, but the striker is more likely than not to find his way back to form sooner rather than later given his consistency over recent years.