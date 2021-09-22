Real Madrid, two Premier League clubs were among those who expressed interest in David Luiz this summer

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

David Luiz spent most of the summer without a club before heading home and signing with Flamengo. 

Now it wasn’t due to the 34-year-old not having any offers that he decided it was time to return to Brazil. According to Globo Esporte, Luiz had interest from various clubs in Europe, one being Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
60-year-old vice president of Suriname Ronnie Brunswijk takes the pitch for CONCACAF fixture
Brazil, Uruguay ask Brazilian government to waive quarantine rules for Premier League players
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Man United to fulfil his mother’s great wish while she insists his son is better than him

The Brazilian outlet states manager Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with the defender at Chelsea in 2011, made a call to talk about the chance to go to Spain. However, the main obstacle was the lack of space for non-EU players at Real Madrid, but Ancelotti hinted that the story may not be over yet.

Furthermore, there was interest from other Premier League clubs such as Everton FC and West Ham United if Luiz decided to remain in England.

Nonetheless, these offers didn’t entice the veteran defender to stay in the Old Continent and decided to aid Flamengo in its quest for a second Copa Libertadores in three years and a third consecutive Brasileirão.

More Stories David Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.