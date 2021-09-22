Real Madrid, two Premier League clubs were among those who expressed interest in David Luiz this summer

David Luiz spent most of the summer without a club before heading home and signing with Flamengo.

Now it wasn’t due to the 34-year-old not having any offers that he decided it was time to return to Brazil. According to Globo Esporte, Luiz had interest from various clubs in Europe, one being Real Madrid.

The Brazilian outlet states manager Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with the defender at Chelsea in 2011, made a call to talk about the chance to go to Spain. However, the main obstacle was the lack of space for non-EU players at Real Madrid, but Ancelotti hinted that the story may not be over yet.

Furthermore, there was interest from other Premier League clubs such as Everton FC and West Ham United if Luiz decided to remain in England.

Nonetheless, these offers didn’t entice the veteran defender to stay in the Old Continent and decided to aid Flamengo in its quest for a second Copa Libertadores in three years and a third consecutive Brasileirão.