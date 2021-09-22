Bayern Munich have reportedly been in contact with Sahr Senesie over the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Christian Falk is reporting that the German Champions contacted Senesie, who is Rudiger’s agent and brother, because they are “interested” in the services of the 28-year-old.

However, he is also reporting that the tendency from Rudiger’s camp is for him to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, which will certainly be music to the ears of Blues fans.

See Falk’s report below…

Rudiger, who has appeared in all of Chelsea’s games so far this season bar the Carabao Cup, has been a key component for the Chelsea machine since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Allowing the club to lift the Champions League at the end of last season, conceding just twice in the entirety of the knockout stages of the competition.

This season Chelsea have also been rock solid in their 3-4-3/5-2-3 system, conceding just once all season. All the more impressive considering that one goal was a Mohamed Salah penalty for Liverpool when the sides drew 1-1 at Anfield.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is known for favouring a back three at his previous teams, deploying it with great success at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

The emergence of Rudiger as an undroppable defender in the right centre back position has likely piqued Bayern’s interest, with Nagelsmann likely keen to employ a similar formation with Die Roten.

The young German tactician will be seeking to retain the Bundesliga and get back to winning ways in the Champions League with an astronomically strong squad that has already bolstered its ranks with the signings of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

However, with a new contract for Rudiger on the horizon at Chelsea, any bid would need to be a strong one to lure him away.